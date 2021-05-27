Efes's Pleiss relishes Final Four in his hometown
No player at this season's Final Four is more comfortable than Anadolu Efes Istanbul center Tibor Pleiss, who grew up in Cologne. "This is where I started playing basketball, where I shot my first ball into the basket and where everything began. Being here as a professional after nine years in the EuroLeague and this is now my second time in the Final Four makes me really proud," Pleiss said. " Yesterday I went for a walk to the river and saw my city in front of me. All these homecoming feelings came up. It’s special."www.euroleague.net