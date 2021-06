The City of Sharonville would like to hear from you regarding our desire to create a Northern Lights District Business Alliance. As you might already know, The City of Sharonville’s Northern Lights District is a TIF/Entertainment District. With your help, we can build an economically resilient and diverse entertainment district. Through collaboration and engagement with our key stakeholders and business owners we can create a better blueprint for success, focusing on improvements needed on the corridor, share concerns or successes, and build greater awareness.