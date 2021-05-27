newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

The REAL Meaning Of Memorial Day Weekend.

By Bromo
Posted by 
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Has this week just dragged on for you? Looking forward to a long 3-day weekend? I'm right there with you. Usually, by Wednesday, some people are just "phoning it in", coming in to work for a couple of hours to check their e-mail and such. Some people carry around an extra clipboard (makes them look busy you see). We all have our minds on getting to Friday and having Monday off. Should North Dakota weather cooperate, people will flock to the lake, do some outdoor grilling, and enjoy the "Unofficial" start of summer - We all experienced a LONG disastrous COVID-19 last year, our ways of life are finally getting back to almost normal - time to get outside and enjoy life. BUT there is much more to this weekend that most people tend to forget.

965thefox.com
96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Free Time#Free People#Work Time#Memorial Day Monday#This Week#Flock#Lake#Normal#North Dakota Weather#Grilling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Veterans, families share meaning of Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Memorial Day Weekend is the first holiday folks can enjoy with family and friends with basically no COVID restrictions. For others, these next few days will mean a lot more. On Friday, May 28, people honored the brave men and women who made the...
FestivalCanton Repository

Charita Goshay: Remembering the meaning of Memorial Day

We already know that this Memorial Day, perhaps more than any in recent decades, a lot of Americans are going to party like it's 1999. As the pandemic recedes, the nation is coming back to life, and that means there's going to be a lot of eating, drinking and, given the current state of things, probably a few shootings over something utterly meaningless like a barbecued chicken leg or a parking space.
Musicravejungle.com

Chris Lake & Fisher headline Arizona Memorial Day Weekend event

As states begin to slowly re-open, DJ’s finally have the opportunity to showcase new music created during the COVID-19 pandemic. Next to announce their long awaited return are the UK and Aussie house legends, Chris Lake and Fisher. Over the Memorial Day weekend, Chris Lake and Fisher will take their...
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Today’s Memorial Parade – NEVER Forget The Fallen Ones (VIDEO)

Sunny skies were part of our morning - on this Thursday, May 13, 2021. A beautiful day with hardly any wind. There was a solemn feeling I had while watching the clouds roll in. I was standing outside our radio station, looking straight down Memorial Highway. This whole week has been set aside as "National Police Week" - a tribute started way back when President John F. Kennedy declared it in 1962.
FestivalThe Daily World

Commentary: On Memorial Day, thoughts about the meaning of ‘patriotism’

In reality, war is about maiming, mutilating and murdering human “becomings” — someone’s son or daughter, father or mother, sibling — becoming burnt offerings. But the most tragic victims are orphans left in war’s wake. They never fully heal. Never! Typically, for every combatant killed, two to three non-combatants die (old men, women and children). Of course, in our civilized society the language is sanitized by referring to these unfortunate folks as “collateral damage.”
MusicPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Robert Plant Announces 2021 U.K. Dates With New Band Saving Grace

Robert Plant announced a brief tour of England with his new band, Saving Grace. The run launches June 22 in Tentbury Wells and wraps July 31 at the Underneath the Stars Festival in Cawthorne. Links to tickets are available at the singer's website. (Two of the dates included in a promo poster tweeted Thursday — and included in the list below — are not featured on the site.)
Public HealthPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Music Venue Offers COVID-19 Shots to Fans

Red Rocks has begun offering COVID-19 vaccine shots to fans attending shows at the Morrison, Colo.-based amphitheater. Each night, 100 doses will be given on a first-come-first-served basis, and everyone who takes advantage of the offer will be given a shirt marking the venue's 80th year, along with a voucher with discounts on products purchased there. The program began last night at a performance by EDM star Diplo. Upcoming rock shows include Foreigner, the Black Crowes, Bob Weir and Joe Bonamassa.
AnimalsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Birding: North Dakota’s Most Stunning Ducks (GALLERY-PHOTOS)

Birding has become a big thing. According to an article in Chirp, birdwatching has become one of the most popular hobbies in the United States. Millions of people are birdwatchers across the globe. Some may see it as dull or boring, others will fly halfway around the world just to get a glimpse of a King Eider duck.
CelebritiesPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Eric Clapton Details ‘Severe Reactions’ to AstraZeneca Vaccine

Eric Clapton has described the “severe reactions” he experienced after receiving the AstraZenaca COVID-19 vaccine. “In February this year … I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days,” the rocker explained in a letter to anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei. “About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers. Needless to say the reactions were disastrous.”
MusicPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Roger Daltrey Announces 2021 U.S. Solo Tour

Roger Daltrey will hit the road with members of the Who's touring band this fall for his Live and Kicking U.S. solo tour. "Roger Daltrey is delighted to announce that he and members of the Who touring band will be on the road late summer 2021, performing some Who hits, a few rarities and some solo hits," a note on the Who's website reads. "So far, three dates have been announced with several more to follow."
Orlando, FLPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Foreigner ‘Feel the Enthusiasm’ at First Post-COVID Performance: Exclusive Interview

Foreigner made a long-hoped-for return to the stage on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla., during the first of two socially distanced shows at the Frontyard Festival. “It was great to be back with everybody again. It’s great to have the feeling of doing a show. It was funny, because as normal as it is to do a show, it was odd that it felt a little odd,” Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson chuckles during an exclusive interview with UCR. “That’s the longest I’ve gone in I don’t know how long without doing a show. But it was really great.”
TrafficPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck/Mandan Interested in Passenger Train Service?

My girl Brenda and I have been looking into possibly taking a train trip from Minot to go visit her dad in Oregon. It's about a 30 hour trip by rail and about a 21 hour trip by car (if ya drive straight through). Well we ain't driving straight through, so after getting a good nights sleep and all the required potty breaks, driving the route would actually take longer. It's not just time, it's stress on my head, and wear and tear on my car. So I really think it'd be fun to do, and a trip we could pull off in the winter. Looks like the average ticket price for the trip is about $164.00.
LifestylePosted by
96-5 The Fox

More North Dakotans Flying The Friendly Skies!

I never thought I would see things slowly come back to normal. Last year seemed to have dragged on for an eternity thanks to COVID 19. For a while, we all seemed to adjust to a new way of life - unfortunately, our favorite businesses shut down permanently, and most people were "handcuffed" at home. Needless to say, fewer vacations were taken, if any. This pretty much explains the emptiness airports all around the country experienced. Fortunately, the arrival of vaccination shots and mask-wearing became more common. The future is encouraging - AP News recently reported that in North Dakota "The state’s eight commercial service airports saw a significant increase in passenger numbers last month compared to April 2020". That is very encouraging news when you compare that to the recent past "Just 4,964 passengers traveled by air in April of last year during the pandemic. That was the lowest monthly total since record-keeping began four decades ago" AP News.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Get Ready for Bike Night 2021!

Are you ready for Bike Night 2021 at Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews?. If you are looking for some mid-week summertime fun, you do not want to miss the 8th Annual Bike Night at Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews in Bismarck! 96-5 The Fox and US 103-3 are excited to party with you every Wednesday. Stop out to Sickie's Garage to see the best bikes, drink beer, and win prizes all summer long!
TV Seriessahuaritasun.com

‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale and ‘Oslo’ on HBO, History’s ‘Tulsa Burning,’ A ‘Pose’ Wedding

Two grown-up dramas on HBO—the fact-based movie Oslo and the gripping whodunit Mare of Easttown—bring substance to the Memorial Day weekend. History airs the first of many specials this week that commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. On a happier note, the flamboyant cast of Pose gathers for a celebratory wedding in the series’ penultimate episode.
Musicinvisibleoranges.com

Records of the Week With Jon and Ted Week #14

Each Friday, Editors Ted Nubel and Jon Rosenthal will share their picks for Records of the Week — not necessarily what's out this week, just whatever's on our mind or on our record players. Ted Nubel. Witchfinder General. Friends of Hell. I haven't listened to too much music this week,...
PoliticsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

OH JOY! ND Legislators To Get Free Food After All?

Y'know when your Facebook feed takes it upon itself to put together a memories montage just for you? It's a real surprise and you find yourself reveling in the memories. It's a beautiful thing. It wasn't Facebook that just took me back in time...it was this KVRR TV news blip.