Windham, NH

Windham audit finds no fraud or evidence voting machines were tampered with

By Kevin Landrigan New Hampshire Union Leader
Union Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA forensic audit of automated vote counting machines in Windham revealed no evidence of fraud or tampering with those devices, officials said Thursday. The work of the first-ever audit of a New Hampshire election ended Thursday with the team standing by its initial finding that folds made in paper ballots were the major contributor to a wide discrepancy between results that were reported on election night and a hand recount done nine days later in local House races.

