A Baker City, Oregon man pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraudulently converting loans intended to help small business during the COVID-19 pandemic to his personal use. According to court documents, on August 11, 2020, the proceeds of an SBA loan for $145,000 were deposited into an Umpqua Bank account owned by the man who soon began making large withdrawals from the drive-thru window at the bank...Umpqua Bank investigators detected the unusual activity and reported it to the SBA. He was sentenced to a 24-month prison sentence followed by three years’ supervised release.