Since the start of the pandemic, the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre (CTCC) has made it a priority to support its local community and events industry. On top of hosting digital events from its new virtual studios, the CTCC has served as both an emergency shelter and a vaccination site during the past year. Through these challenges, the venue has acquired a wealth of learning experience in not only handling crises and public outreach, but event safety. For more insight from the team on what it took and lessons learned, read on.