Should Canada boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics? It’s a question that has been debated locally, regionally and nationally in the last few years. As an avid sports fan who loves watching the Olympics, and as a former sports reporter and photographer – my favourite assignments for this paper are still those I get to write about local athletes and teams – I can hardly believe I’m saying this, but I’m in the pro-boycott camp. There are just too many reasons why we should not send our athletes to China next winter.