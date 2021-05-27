Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Yukon gov't announces eight affordable housing projects

By Julien Gignac
alaskareporter.com
 11 days ago

Money is on the table for eight affordable housing projects across Yukon, according to Yukon government officials. The projects, which are slated to be built in areas such as Whitehorse, Teslin and Dawson City, shake out to 102 units, said Ranj Pillai, the minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation.

alaskareporter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Homelessness#City Government#For Rent#Yukon Gov#Cbc Canada#Whitehorse#Money#Dawson City#Teslin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Homeless
Related
Real Estatetimestelegram.com

A new way to lower housing construction costs | Opinion

To grasp just how untenable New York’s housing situation truly is, consider this statistic: A recent survey found a stunning 40% of adults in the Empire State find it difficult to pay normal household expenses, among the highest percentage reported across the nation. This crisis has been worsened by the...
Everett, MAhigh-profile.com

Bond Issued for Affordable Senior Housing

Everett, MA – MassDevelopment has issued a $9,143,000 tax-exempt bond on behalf of St. Therese 4% LLC, an affiliate of The Neighborhood Developers, Inc. (TND), which is using bond proceeds to buy, clear, and prepare a site located at the intersection of Broadway and Gledhill Avenue in Everett on which it will build a 33-unit affordable rental housing facility for seniors.
Ellensburg, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Spurling Court first affordable housing project with homeless variable in past 18 years

The sign at the end of the block was rudimentary in design, yet monumental in human spirit as the surrounding neighborhood extended a hand of friendship. Three simple words painted onto a sheet of plywood fastened to the fence read, “Welcome home neighbors,” seemed only fitting for the grand opening of the Spurling Court facility, which is being termed as the first affordable housing project with homeless variable in the past 18 years.
Carbondale, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Nonprofit builds 30-unit affordable housing project in Carbondale

Consider it a blast from the past. A little-known nonprofit organization that built the Hunter Longhouse affordable-housing project in Aspen 40 years ago just completed its next project in Carbondale. Aspen Pitkin Employee Housing Inc. will provide relief for 30 lucky households this month with its Red Hill Lofts affordable...
Homelessvernonmatters.ca

More affordable homes open in Salmon Arm

Thirty-five new affordable rental homes are now available for families, seniors and individuals with low to moderate incomes in Salmon Arm, with the second phase of a new housing development opening in the community. Located at 540 3rd St., Birch Place is the second building to open as part of...
Arlington County, VAarlingtonconnection.com

Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing

249 families have started moving into APAH’s newest community – Queens Court. Groups and individuals are asked to donate Welcome Baskets for these new neighbors. The ask is for complete baskets with items to fit into a laundry basket. Please limit your donation to the items listed below as there is not space or capacity to accept other items.
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Housing Affordability Advisory Committee

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the June 3, 2020 meeting of the Alexandria Housing Affordability Advisory Committee is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Committee and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom meeting. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in conference room 2000 at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through:
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Citi Partners on Preserving Affordable Housing

Through an investment of $200 million in equity to affordable and workforce housing projects, Citi aims to increase access to affordable housing nationwide. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1,...
Crested Butte News

Community brainstorms affordable housing

Conversation shift from “you need to help us” to “we need your help”. About 60 members of the Crested Butte community showed up last week to Butte Bagels to express their concerns with the current local housing crisis and brainstorm ideas for how to help solve the problem. The takeaways: show up to the conversation and be a part of the solution.
Posted by
B98.5

Gov. Mills Announces Approval Of High Speed Internet Projects

When it comes to internet ....faster is better. Unfortunately not all communities in the state have access to high speed internet. Governor Mills indicated that a vote by the ConnectMaine Board has approved the funding of several projects that will increase high speed internet in many Maine communities according to a story by the Penbay Pilot.
bethesdamagazine.com

Housing Opportunities Commission announces $81M affordable-housing deal

The county’s Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC) said Tuesday it had closed on a $81.2 million financing deal to acquire 559 apartment units in Bethesda, in an effort to maintain their status as affordable housing. Commission members worked with EagleBank to purchase the units at 4730 & 4740 Bradley Blvd. and...
New Haven Register

Brookfield asks state for extension of moratorium on affordable housing law; residential project pitched

BROOKFIELD — Town officials have requested Brookfield be able to skirt a state statute and maintain control over affordable housing development. In April, the town applied to extend a four-year moratorium on the statute for an additional four years. The original moratorium, which was first granted in 2017, is set to expire in July of this year. Officials expect to get the extension.
everythingsouthcity.com

County infuses $12 million into Midway Village affordable housing project

South San Francisco, CA June 1, 2021 Submitted by SMC Supervisor David Canepa. I am proud to announce the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors pledged $12 million for the Midway Village affordable housing project in Daly City and an additional $363,000 for a modular classroom for 39 preschool children at the Bayshore Child Development Center.
Mountain Mail

‘Affordable’ housing in Chaffee County

What is officially considered affordable housing in reality may still not be affordable for some folks wanting to work and live in the local area. But help is available for some seeking to own or rent a home. The average cost of a home in Chaffee County is between $450,000...