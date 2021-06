The Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming State Forestry Division are reminding outdoor recreationalists to use precautions and prevent wildfires. “Our firefighters are preparing for fire season, and they need your help to prevent human-caused wildfires” said Paul Hohn BLM Wyoming State Fire Management Officer, “About 87 percent of all wildfires across the nation each year are ​human caused, which means they are preventable. So as the weather warms up, we all need to do our part to protect our communities and natural resources. As you go outside with friends and family over the holiday weekend, please remember to practice fire safety.”