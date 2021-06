Last week’s topic was water gardens and how to care for them. This week I’m going to touch on aquatic plants for the water garden and their function. Just as there are many plants from which to choose for a traditional garden, there are many choices available for water gardens, too. Selection depends on what role the plants will play. Aquatic plants can broadly be categorized by where they grow relative to the water’s surface. These include submerged, surface and emergent plants.