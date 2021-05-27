Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Fed reverse repo volume hits record high

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

(Reuters) -The amount of money flowing into the U.S. Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase (RRP) facility hit an all-time high of $485 billion on Thursday, further pressuring key short-term interest rates, which risk falling below zero. Cash-heavy financial institutions have been loaning money to the central bank overnight at 0% interest...

www.streetinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Short Term Interest Rates#Quantitative Easing#Market Liquidity#Market Rates#Reserve Bank#Federal Reserve Board#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#The U S Treasury#The New York Fed#Td Securities#Ioer#Bank Of America#U S Treasury#Tga#Chicagoadditional#Rrp#U S Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for direction as markets await U.S. data, ECB meeting

* Fitch Solutions sees more upside to gold in next few months. * China’s May factory gate prices rise at fastest in over 12 yrs (Updates prices) June 9 (Reuters) - Gold traded in a tight range on Wednesday as investors eyed more data on U.S. inflation and cues on monetary policy from the European Central Bank, while weaker bond yields offered some support to the metal.
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Lower As Inflation Data In Focus

The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as investors focus on U.S. inflation data for clues about the tapering of the asset purchase program by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. CPI is forecast to rise 0.4 percent on month in May, taking annual...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Ebb Lower as Investor Focus Turns to Inflation Data

The consumer price index for May is set to be released Thursday. Economists are expecting the CPI to rise 4.7% from a year earlier, according to Dow Jones. Investors will also be keeping an eye on an auction for $38 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday. U.S. Treasury yields ebbed...
Businesswolfstreet.com

Fed’s Reverse Repos Hit $503 Billion. Liquidity Drain Undoing over 4 Months of QE

New York Fed’s Williams prepares markets for “technical adjustments” to the Fed’s “administered interest rates” to get a handle on this phenomenon. The Fed sold a record $503 billion in Treasury securities this morning via overnight “reverse repos” (RRP) to 59 counterparties, and thereby took in $503 billion in cash from the counterparties. These overnight RRPs will mature and unwind tomorrow. Yesterday’s record $497 billion in overnight RRPs matured this morning and were replaced by this new and even larger flood.
U.S. Politicscreditwritedowns.com

The Death of the US Treasury Bond Vigilante

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that the yield on a 10-year US Treasury bond fell below 1.50% for the first time in months. And this happened literally the day before a consumer price inflation number expected to come in at 4.7%. That means the US ten-year yield is deeply negative in real terms. The question is why. And what does this mean for bond investors?
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges higher in thin trade, market awaits U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, with the market's focus locked on upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues to when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary stimulus. Dealers said the spot yuan continued to swing around the 6.4 per dollar level, with many investors taking a "wait-and-see" approach ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3975 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3949 at midday, 61 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot yuan kept to tight range of about 50 pips, while trading volume shrank to $12.17 billion at midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3956 per dollar, 47 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3909. The market barely reacted to producer price index (PPI) data showing China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May. "The recent RMB appreciation did little to contain the surge in commodity prices as well as PPI," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "After all, it appears that the pass-through of surging PPI to CPI inflation was rather mild and gradual ... Domestically, the PBOC should have no urgency to tighten its rate hike cycle for now, given still benign CPI inflation below the annual target of around 3%." Elsewhere, head of Russia's financial market lobby group said this week that Russia could issue OFZ government bonds denominated in Chinese yuan within two years. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.085 from the previous close of 90.127, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3942 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3956 6.3909 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.3949 6.401 0.10% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.09% Spot change since 2005 29.42% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.71 97.82 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.085 90.127 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3942 0.01% * Offshore 6.551 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
EconomyArkansas Online

U.S. job openings hit record high in April

WASHINGTON -- U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April with the U.S. economy reopening at break-neck speed. The number of job openings soared 12% from the 8.3 million counted in March. But employers hired just 6.1 million people, up 1% from March, according to a Labor...
Businessinvesting.com

Treasury Yields Slip Below 1.5% Ahead of Auction, Inflation Data

(Bloomberg) -- The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.5% for the first time since May 7 as traders appeared to continue an unwind of short positions. The benchmark retreated before an auction of notes at the tenor, falling as much as 4 basis points to 1.494%, and ahead of key U.S. inflation data due Thursday.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a modest rise ahead of U.S. inflation reading

Gold futures scored a modest gain on Wednesday as investors awaited Thursday’s U.S. consumer price index reading. Gold has struggled to hold a close above $1,900 recently, and while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields have moved lower, "this hasn't had the same bullish impetus for gold as it previously has," said David Russell, director of marketing at GoldCore. This may be due to the Federal Reserve "working hard to talk down inflation expectations and as a result, keeping real yields constrained." Still, all eyes will be on the inflation figures due to be released Thursday, he said. "If a lower than expected figure is seen, then expect gold to sell off in the short term," while a higher than expected number "may very well give gold the fillip it needs to break resistance and start the next leg in this bullish cycle." August gold rose $1.10, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $1,895.50 an ounce.
Businesstradinggods.net

What Is Going on with the Repos and Reverse Repos (RRPs)?

In response to several requests, I’m going to a take stab at what I think is going on with the RRP activity. Let me translate – We at The Fed have to pretend that we might one day stop QE, but we know in truth that that we can’t. The last time we tried tapping our foot lightly on the brake we blew up the markets. We are trapped. We know it. You know it. But we need to pretend otherwise. – Albert Edwards, Global Strategist and noted bear, in response the FOMC minutes released this past Wednesday in which some FOMC members said it might be “appropriate” to begin discussions on tapering QE in upcoming meetings.
Economydawsoncountyjournal.com

The Mysterious $85 Billion Surge In China’s FX Reverse Repo

The Mysterious $85 Billion Surge In China’s FX Reverse Repo. A mysterious surge in dollar lending by Chinese banks in an arcane corner of the financial market is leading some investors to wonder whether it’s somehow related to the “stealth intervention” by the PBOC to slow yuan appreciation. For years,...
Businessinvesting.com

FX volatility low, dollar up slightly as investors wait on inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up slightly and currency market volatility on Tuesday hit the lowest level in more than a year, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on inflation levels and central bank policies around the world. With inflation updates expected from...
Businessmorns.ca

Treasury yields see modest pullback in early Tuesday trade

Was at 1.558%, gave up 1.2 basis points, based on 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels on Monday. the long bond, was yielding 2.231, shed 2 basis points. was at 0.157%, down 0.2 basis point. Fixed-income drivers. U.S. Treasuries have been trading in a narrow range since April and look unlikely...
Businessfxempire.com

Investors Flock to U.s Dollar on Concerns Over Fed’s Plan on Tapering Asset Purchases

At press time the U.S. Dollar Index used in gauging the greenback’s strength against a basket of major currencies ticked up by 0.20% to trade at 90.118 index points. Although the recent weaker-than-expected non-farm payroll data would ease hawkish pressures on the U.S Federal Reserve at least in the near term, global investors are becoming shaky on news that the U.S Apex bank will start discussing tapering asset purchases given the high levels of inflation.
POTUSCNBC

10-year Treasury yield falls to 1.53% after trade deficit data

Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after showed U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly from record levels as Covid-era demand for imports let up. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped roughly 4 basis points to 1.531%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also fell a similar amount to 2.211%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Worldetftrends.com

Asia ESG Debt Issuance Hits a Record High

Asia’s bond market for environmental, social, and governance offerings hit a record this year, and interest for ESG-related debt is only growing. Asia-Pacific borrowers more than doubled issuance of bonds tied to ESG principles to a record $69 billion so far this year, Bloomberg reports. The momentum doesn’t seem to...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dollar dips as Treasury yields subdued

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as Treasury yields were moribund and investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy.