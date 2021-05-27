7 Best Retro-Style & Vintage Barber Chairs

Our site is reader supported, this means we may earn a small commission from Amazon and other affiliates when you buy through links on our site. Bring the relaxation and excitement of seaside trips into your garden with one (or more) of the Best Deck Chairs in our review. We start with traditional deck chairs but then move to more contemporary versions, including a deck chair for two, one with a canopy to keep you out of the sun, another with a perfect drinks holder, one just for kids and yet another you can personalise with your own logo or message. After listing the pros and cons of each model, we discuss the features and our recommendation. Our Buyer’s Guide highlights the features available in the modern ‘traditional’ deck chair.