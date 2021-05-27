Melissa Ramsay and Gremma team up for "Parasite"
We can thank the stage four lockdown for this awesome pairing between singer/songwriter Melissa Ramsay and electronic producer Gremma. Both linked up via social media (the specifics weren't discussed) to work on her single titled "Parasite." The Victorian-based artists deliver a punchy, synth-driven track that explores parasitic behavior in friendship and/or relationships. She talks about managing someone who keeps taking but eventually she had to completely cut them off for her own inner peace.earmilk.com