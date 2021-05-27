Cancel
Music

Melissa Ramsay and Gremma team up for "Parasite"

By Tayo Odutola
earmilk.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can thank the stage four lockdown for this awesome pairing between singer/songwriter Melissa Ramsay and electronic producer Gremma. Both linked up via social media (the specifics weren't discussed) to work on her single titled "Parasite." The Victorian-based artists deliver a punchy, synth-driven track that explores parasitic behavior in friendship and/or relationships. She talks about managing someone who keeps taking but eventually she had to completely cut them off for her own inner peace.

earmilk.com
