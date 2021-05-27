How White People Can Help Dismantle The Model Minority Myth
When a white man murdered six women of Asian descent outside Atlanta earlier this year, it put the racism Asian people face in this country front and center for the first time for a lot of white people. Violence and discrimination against Asian people has been escalating since the beginning of the pandemic, but it has long and deep roots in America. And the fact that we are only talking about it (and I only saw fit to write about it) until now is one of the ways Asian people are discriminated against: Erasure.www.forbes.com