newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Paramount Plus Programming Head Julie McNamara to Depart

By Elaine Low
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 15 years at CBS and now ViacomCBS, Paramount Plus head of programming Julie McNamara is departing the company. ViacomCBS President and CEO of streaming Tom Ryan shared the news with staff Thursday, in addition to a note from McNamara, who called it a “bittersweet moment.”. “Working closely with my...

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Cbs All Access#Chief Creative Officer#Ceo#Chief Digital Officer#Chief Content Officer#Paramount Plus#Working#Cbs Studios#Pluto Tv#Cbs All Access#Original Series#Star Trek#Viacomcbs President#News#Originals#Talent#Streaming#Discovery#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
TV SeriesCNET

Paramount Plus: Shows, movies and everything else about CBS All Access' revamp

Paramount Plus, which launched in March as the replacement for CBS All Access, will be the first place to stream A Quiet Place Part 2 late this summer -- but not now. Paramount Plus doesn't stream movies the same day they hit theaters, but the Quiet Place sequel is supposed to land on the service a month and a half later. Still, Paramount Plus has its own movies, shows and a wave of nostalgic reboots -- like iCarly, Frasier and Rugrats -- in the pipeline.
NFLslickdeals.net

Paramount Plus 1 year annual plan for 50% off, YMMV $29.99

If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. Stream with limited commercial interruptions for $5.99/month or $59.99/year. Commercial Free. Watch with no ads for just $9.99/month or $99.99/year. Please note that live TV streams have commercials, and a few...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Paramount+ Eyes Content Creation Restructuring As Nicole Clemens Is Poised For Top Programming Job

UPDATED: Deadline earlier today broke the news that Julie McNamara is leaving her post as EVP and Head of Programming for Paramount+. In his company memo announcing McNamara’s exit, Tom Ryan, ViacomCBS’ President & CEO, Streaming, didn’t name an interim replacement and did not address when a replacement would be named. Instead, he said, “I’ll have more to share in the coming weeks on our content structure and look forward to sharing further details about how we will continue to bring the best content from across ViacomCBS to Paramount+.”
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

CBS Announces Programming for the 2021/2022 Season

Big changes are coming to CBS. The network announced its plans for the 2021/2022 primetime schedule today, which includes four new dramas, two new comes, and 22 returning series. New drama series include NCIS: Hawaii, FBI: International, and CSI: Vegas, with original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox joining...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Evil’ Will Move to Paramount Plus From CBS

CBS’ “Evil” plan is to move the supernatural drama to streamer Paramount Plus, multiple sources tell Variety. Ahead of CBS’ upfront presentation to advertisers and the press on Wednesday, sources expect that “Evil” will join “SEAL Team” and “Clarice” on ViacomCBS’ streaming service, which relaunched in March. As the months have ticked by, “Evil” fans — and they are a passionate group — have fretted about the show’s lack of a premiere date, which was expected to be in the spring — and the timing of when “Evil” Season 2 will premiere on Paramount Plus is still being worked out, sources say.
TV & VideosSeat42F

Discovery+ Announces June Programming Slate

Discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc., today announced new and original programming that will be available in June. discovery+ will premiere new titles across genres including Pushing the Line, focusing on the extremes of a high intensity sport, true crime series Relentless, which documents a filmmaker and her involvement in the case of a missing young woman, as well as Too Large, following seven 400- to 800-pound people on a weight loss journey that will change their lives forever. Additionally, discovery+ is premiering new series with exciting names such as Bryan and Michael Voltaggio in Battle of the Brothers and Michelle Buteau in Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau executive produced by Queen Latifah.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Intuitive Entertainment Names Christmas Rini Executive Vice President of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Intuitive Entertainment, the television and film production company behind Lifetime’s “The Rap Game” and Bravo’s “The Millionaire Matchmaker,” has appointed Christmas Rini as executive vice president of development. She joins Intuitive from Endemol Shine North America as the former executive vice president of development and original unscripted series. As EVP,...
TV Seriesnexttv.com

Paramount Plus Bringing Back ‘The Game’

Paramount Plus is bringing back The Game, with original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez reprising their roles as sports agent Tasha and pro football player Malik. The half-hour comedy-drama will be executive produced by original creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.
TV Serieskiss951.com

The ‘iCarly’ Reboot Is Soon Approaching Paramount Plus

Paramount+ has tapped Nickelodeon TV series, iCarly for a reboot this summer, Refinery29 reports. Following in the same footsteps of Raven’s Home, Fuller House, and Peacock’s Punky Brewster: Lately, there’s been a trend of sequels featuring the lovable young characters from family-friendly sitcoms, now seen years down the line. And the new iCarly is no exception to this, reuniting fans with the ever-chaotic energy of Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and her friends — “but with a relatable millennial edge.”
Celebritiescalifornianewstimes.com

Tony Awards 2021 will stream ceremony on Paramount Plus

The brightest Broadway stars of the 2019-2020 theater season with a shortened pandemic will finally be convened at a postponed Tony Awards ceremony that is far from tradition. When the Broadway League and American Theater Wing award the 74th Annual Awards on September 26, almost all 25 categories, including acting, writing and director, will be announced exclusively on the streaming service Paramount +.