May 27 Crossword

By Finn J.D. John
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
 13 days ago

1. *Carole King: "But you're ____ ____ away" 14. *Billy Joel: "I love you just the way you ____" 19. *Rod Stewart: "Oh, Maggie, I couldn't have tried ____ ____" 21. *Stevie Wonder: "Very superstitious, writing's on ____ ____" 23. Type of constrictor. 24. Can of worms. 25. *"____ Cola,...

