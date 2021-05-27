Cancel
Westminster, CO

Dollar index slips in mix of gains, losses on major currencies

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the greenback held steady against the euro, lost ground to the British pound and Canadian dollar and gained on the Japanese yen. The diverging performances in the currencies came with changes in economic outlooks for...

www.streetinsider.com
TOKYO (Reuters) - While the U.S. Federal Reserve is publicly committed to keeping interest rates near zero for some time, there are growing expectations that accelerating inflation could pressure the central bank to begin seriously debating the withdrawal of monetary stimulus. At the same time, central banks in other parts...