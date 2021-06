Though the world is reopening, advisors are not likely going back to normal in our work lives, says the chief at one high-net-worth Chicago RIA firm. The advice industry, like the rest of society, has changed irretrievably since the Covid-19 crisis began. Clients will want to work with their advisors differently from now on, as well as advisors, staffs and executives. We’re likely not going back to the old way of doing things, says Rebekah Kohmescher, the chief executive officer at Chicago’s Altair Advisers, and those firms willing to think differently about it will thrive.