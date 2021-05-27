New Kevin Hart Netflix Film Tells True Story of Minnesota Man & Daughter

“I hear a lot of things about myself. I hear that I’m jet-set and this and that, and I’m really not. I live a very quiet life.” — Halston. Imagine undergoing years of struggle to climb from the lowest rungs of the social ladder to the highest, befriending the elite and encapsulating yourself in a world of glamour and glory, only to have an exponential downfall, bringing life to a complete circle. That is the exact story of Roy Halston Frowick, the famous American fashion designer who went by the name of Halston. The designer garnered global success with his incredible designs that were minimalistic and neat, using fabrics that were exquisitely comfortable made of materials such as Ultrasuede and cashmere. Halston became a phenomenon in the 1970s, and his fashion was a defining factor of the era, which revelled in its groovy disco era. Having befriended some of the most iconic names in the echelons of the elite, Halston’s story, laden with scandals, controversies, love and mirth, is no short of a legend.