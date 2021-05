UPPER SANDUSKY – The “Big Buck Contest” and fund-raiser this Saturday is one family’s way of honoring their son and his love of the outdoors. Barb Ley-Davidson and her husband, Tom Davidson, are gearing up for the “Big Buck Contest Scoring & Event Day” at the Wyandot County Rod & Gun Club. It’s a day for gamers to cash in. But it’s also a day to remember their son, Jacob, who died in a car accident five years ago.