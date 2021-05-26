This week in CollingwoodToday+: Leave the yard work to us! Enter for a chance to win a total lawn care package
Leave the yard work to us! This month, we have a chance for one lucky +member to have us take care of the yard work for you! +Members can enter daily for a chance to win a total yard care package valued at $400! Contest closes May 31. Wouldn't it be nice to simply kick back, relax and watch someone beautify your space for you? It could happen, so be sure to enter today!www.collingwoodtoday.ca