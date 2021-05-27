Wexford County Fire Reaches 78% Containment

A fire that started on Tuesday in northern Wexford County has reached 78% containment.

The Department of Natural Resources say that the fire crew is making headway to contain the Colfax fire.

The fire is located east of 31 Road, west of 33 Road, north of 12 Road and south of 8 Road and has burned roughly 378 acres.

The cause of the Colfax Fire still remains under investigation.

The DNR reminds everyone to take precautions while doing yard work and outdoor activities this spring.

Get more fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires.