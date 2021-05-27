newsbreak-logo
Wexford County, MI

Wexford County Fire Reaches 78% Containment

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 3 days ago
A fire that started on Tuesday in northern Wexford County has reached 78% containment.

The Department of Natural Resources say that the fire crew is making headway to contain the Colfax fire.

The fire is located east of 31 Road, west of 33 Road, north of 12 Road and south of 8 Road and has burned roughly 378 acres.

The cause of the Colfax Fire still remains under investigation.

The DNR reminds everyone to take precautions while doing yard work and outdoor activities this spring.

Get more fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

