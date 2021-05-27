newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

HSBC Sells 90 Branches, Exits Mass-Market Retail Banking Sector

shoppingcenterbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City — HSBC Holdings has announced plans to exit its U.S. mass-market retail banking business through the sale of 90 of its 148 domestic branches. HSBC will retain 20 to 25 of its existing physical locations in the U.S., which will be repurposed into international wealth centers. These branches will focus exclusively on the banking and wealth management needs of high-net-worth clients. These centers will be located in cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles and Miami, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal.

shoppingcenterbusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Maryland, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings#Hsbc Bank#Retail Banking#Online Banking#Online Retail#Bank Deposits#Hsbc Holdings#The Wall Street Journal#Citizens Bank#Cathay Bank#Marine Midland Bank#Bank Branches#London Based Hsbc#Company#Customers#High Net Worth Clients#Asia#Sale#U S#Outstanding Loans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
World Bank
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Retail
Related
Businessnewsverses.com

‘A small step’: Wall Road lukewarm on HSBC’s U.S. retail exit

LONDON — HSBC on Wednesday introduced it will exit its money-losing U.S. retail banking operations, a transfer that’s being met with tepid applause by Wall Road analysts. Europe’s largest financial institution by way of belongings will unload some elements of its mass-market enterprise and wind down others because it appears to be like to shift consideration to its largest market — Asia.
RetailPosted by
Bisnow

Retail Joins The Pack As Prices Rise Across All CRE Sectors

Prices for commercial property assets continued increasing in April, with all property types — office, industrial, retail and multifamily — registering a year-over-year increase for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic, Real Capital Analytics reports. In April, RCA's National All-Property Index grew 8.4% compared with April 2020 and...
New York City, NYNBC Philadelphia

Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Other Firms Are Using Free Food to Lure Workers Back to the Office

Investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and Cowen, as well as asset manager Neuberger Berman, are subsidizing or providing meals to employees. Among clients of Sharebite, a corporate food-ordering platform, are financial institutions, corporate law and professional services firms and technology companies. More than 90% subsidize...
Retailthefederal.com

HSBC exiting US retail banking to focus on wealth management

British banking giant HSBC says it is closing its U.S. retail banking business in order to refocus its efforts on wealth management. The bank will sell 80 East Coast branches to Citizens Bank and another 10 on the West Coast to Cathay Bank. All deposits and bank accounts will be transferred to those two banks, HSBC said. Another 20 to 25 branches will be converted into wealth management centers, and any remaining branches will be closed. London-based HSBC is one of the worlds largest banks, but its focus is primarily in Hong Kong, where it was founded, and elsewhere in Asia, and in the UK and Europe.
California Statebizjournals

LA-based Cathay Bank is buying 10 California branches from HSBC

Los Angeles-based Cathay Bank is buying 10 California branches, including seven in the greater Bay Area, from HSBC as part of the British bank's exit from the U.S. retail banking market. The deal, which came together over the past 60 days, includes loans and deposits tied to the acquired branches...
BusinessAmerican Banker

A wealth of challenges for HSBC in U.S. pivot

Now that HSBC has pulled the plug on mass-market U.S. retail banking, its stateside efforts will focus largely on managing the wealth of clients who travel internationally. The near-term goal: to capture more business from globe-trotting clients in the affluent and high net worth segments, in an effort to simplify its U.S. operations and improve the London-based company’s lagging returns.
Businesskitco.com

HSBC exits loss-making U.S. retail banking as part of Asia pivot

HSBC (HSBA.L) announced it is withdrawing from U.S. mass market retail banking by selling some parts of the money-losing business and winding down others, a long-awaited move as the lender steps up a shift in focus to Asia, its biggest market. Europe's biggest bank has for years been trying to...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

HSBC exiting most U.S. retail banking, in latest strategic shift

HSBC will get out of most of its U.S. retail banking business, the latest turn of events for a financial institution that once dominated Buffalo banking. The bank's change in strategy for the U.S. market also raises questions about its long-term plans for its customer service and operations workforce concentrated in the region.
Businessatmmarketplace.com

HSBC closes down most US branches

HSBC, a British bank, is closing most of its retail banking locations in the U.S. It is reducing the number of branches from 148 to 25 across the country, according to a report by CNN. The bank said it will be switching its focus to international clients, particularly "globally connected...
Retailwealthmanagement.com

HSBC Exits U.S. Retail Banking to Target Rich Clients, Asia

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc exited its U.S. domestic mass market retail banking business, agreeing to sell 90 branches, as Europe’s biggest lender looks to focus on wealthy clients and steer billions of dollars in capital towards Asia. The London-based bank will retain a network of 20 to 25 locations...
Businesscorpmagazine.com

Citizens Financial Agrees to Buy 80 HSBC Branches

Citizens Financial Group Inc. made a move this week that expands a banking reach beyond the regional footprint it now owns from New England to the mid-Atlantic and Midwest states. According to a statement issued Wednesday, Citizens Financial Group has agreed to acquire some 80 U.S. branches, plus an online...
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

Cathay Bank To Acquire 10 Branches And Select West Coast Loans And Deposits From HSBC

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY) announced that its subsidiary bank, Cathay Bank, has entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with HSBC Bank USA, National Association ("HSBC"), to purchase 10 HSBC retail branches in California and additional loans and deposits associated with HSBC's West Coast mass retail market consumer banking business and retail business banking business.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Acquire HSBC East Coast Branches And National Online Deposit Business

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or "Citizens") today announced that Citizens Bank, N.A. has entered into an agreement to acquire 80 East Coast branches and the national online deposit business from HSBC Bank U.S.A, N.A.. Under the agreement, Citizens will acquire approximately $9.0 billion in deposits and approximately $2.2 billion in loans for a 2.0 percent premium paid on deposits at closing. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Citizens' earnings per share and generate an internal rate of return of approximately 20 percent. The branch acquisition extends Citizens' physical presence to several attractive markets and adds approximately 800 thousand new customers.
Retailswfinstitute.org

Regulators Want Chinese Banks to Stop Selling Commodity-Linked Products to Retail Investors

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission’s asked lenders in China to cease selling investment products linked to commodities futures to retail investors. Many of these commodity products have exposed retail investors to greater investment losses due to volatile commodity prices. For example, in 2020, Bank of China sold crude-oil linked investment products to retail investors who incurred losses.
RetailShareCast

HSBC quits US retail banking after four decades

HSBC has agreed to sell its US retail banking operations, calling time on an attempt to compete for mass market dollars that stretches back more than four decades. The bank has agreed to sell 80 branches on the east coast of the US to Citizens Bank along with $9.2bn of deposits and $2.2bn of loans for an undisclosed sum. Cathay Bank will buy HSBC's west coast retail banking operation comprising 10 branches, $1bn of deposits and $0.8bn of loans.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

HSBC better late than never with U.S. exit

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The muted investor applause for HSBC’s latest disposal says it all. Its Hong Kong-listed shares ticked up less than 1% on news that it’s selling the bulk of its U.S. retail banking operations for a song, ending a long and costly attempt to make it in the American mass market. At least the deal removes a distraction that should help Chief Executive Noel Quinn focus where it matters most, in Asia.
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Citizens Sees Wealth Management Opportunity in HSBC Transaction

HSBC Holdings is exiting the U.S. retail banking business, unloading many of its bank branches, holding onto a handful of locations to convert into international "wealth centers," for its global wealth management clients, according to a recent announcement. That will result in some 20 to 25 wealth management hubs for...