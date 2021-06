Spanish ACB Real Madrid vs Valencia Game 2 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Valencia Basket Club are hosting Real Madrid at the Club Fuente de San Luis in Valencia on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 15:15 ET in Game 2 of this Spanish ACB semifinal. Real Madrid won the opening game of the series by 11 points and got the 1-0 lead. They have lost only once in their previous twenty-five overall matches in the league and are perfect on the road, having won all of their 19 matches. Valencia are 3-2 in their previous five matches and have six consecutive home victories.