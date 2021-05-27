IZEA, Inc (IZEA) Unveils Next Generation of IZEAx Unity Suite

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands, today revealed the next generation of IZEAxÂ® Unity Suite, the company's enterprise SaaS influencer marketing solution. The latest improvements to the platform's functionality and features focus primarily on influencer discovery across leading social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Pinterest, YouTube, and TikTok as well as blogs. The new features are immediately available to enterprise-oriented IZEAx Unity Suite and self-service based IZEAx Discovery customers alike beginning today at no added cost.