Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

IZEA, Inc (IZEA) Unveils Next Generation of IZEAx Unity Suite

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands, today revealed the next generation of IZEAxÂ® Unity Suite, the company's enterprise SaaS influencer marketing solution. The latest improvements to the platform's functionality and features focus primarily on influencer discovery across leading social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Pinterest, YouTube, and TikTok as well as blogs. The new features are immediately available to enterprise-oriented IZEAx Unity Suite and self-service based IZEAx Discovery customers alike beginning today at no added cost.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Izea#Data Management#Pinterest#Brand Marketers#Brand Marketing#Product Marketing#Premium Brands#Content Inc#Izeax Unity Suite#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Saas#Twitter#Twitch#Tiktok#Unity Workflow#Shakebot#A I#Insightsizeax#Benchmarkingmarketers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Software
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

IZEA Unveils Next Generation of IZEAx® Unity Suite

New User Experience Integrates Features of IZEAx®, Shake®, and BrandGraph® with Focus on Influencer Discovery. IZEA Worldwide, Inc., the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today revealed the next generation of IZEAx® Unity Suite, the company’s enterprise SaaS influencer marketing solution. The latest improvements to the platform’s functionality and features focus primarily on influencer discovery across leading social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Pinterest, YouTube, and TikTok as well as blogs. The new features are immediately available to enterprise-oriented IZEAx Unity Suite and self-service based IZEAx Discovery customers alike beginning today at no added cost.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Will The Rally Continue? IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Is In News

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) is one of the notable gainers in the morning session. The stock has soared 480% from its 52-week low and up over the past year. keep an eye on the stock. IZEA Announces BrandGraph® Compare, Themes, and More. nveiled the next generation of BrandGraph®, the social...
Softwaremartechseries.com

FMG Suite Unveils New Lead Generation Capabilities

Comprehensive lead generation tools support financial professionals in attracting and converting more prospects. FMG Suite, an industry-leading SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced the integration of new lead generation capabilities into the FMG Suite platform. Marketing Technology News:Why Brands Should...
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Vape Holdings Inc (VAPE)

Congress has backed a $867B farm bill. The House voted 386-47 in favor yesterday following an 87-13 thumbs up in the Senate the day before. President Trump is expected to sign it... Farm Bill advancing through Congress; legal hemp cultivation looming; shares up 29%. Nano cap Hemp (OTCPK:HEMP +28.5%) is...
Computerstechxplore.com

Microsoft to unveil next generation of Windows on June 24

Microsoft will reveal later this month what PC users can expect from the future of its Windows operating system. The company sent out invites Wednesday to a Microsoft event touting "what's next" for Windows. A live stream of the event takes place on June 24 at 1 p.m. ET. During...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Upfluence Announces Integration with WooCommerce, cementing their position as the Most Powerful Influencer Marketing Tool in eCommerce

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Upfluence Software, the only all-in-one SaaS firm that helps brands and agencies identify, contact, manage and analyze their influencers at scale, announced today it now integrates with WooCommerce. Offering influencer discovery in its large proprietary database featuring a fully integrated influencer campaign management platform, Upfluence now becomes the only influencer marketing solution with a dedicated tool for brands and agencies to manage influencer outreach and activation within an eCommerce brand’s own customer base.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Growth Skills Announces Partnership with monday.com

Growth Skills will help product and marketing teams utilize monday.com’s Work OS offering to seamlessly launch marketing campaigns and new products. Growth Skills (growthskills.co), a leading growth marketing consultancy and career training provider, and monday.com, a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, announced a partnership today to empower brand marketing and product teams with efficient ways to launch campaigns and bring products to market. This partnership will enable creative agencies and internal brand teams to plan and execute their launches more efficiently using monday.com Work OS.
Economynielsen.com

Take Command of Your Brand

Marketers have always been pressured to deliver measurable ROI for their efforts, but the demand for growth has sharpened as the world looks toward a post-pandemic future. As the learnings of several multinational brands suggest, that growth must be addressed with balanced marketing strategies that re-elevate upper-funnel, brand-building efforts to work in tandem with the mid- and lower-funnel efforts.
EconomyDigiday

How marketers are putting customer insights at the heart of their CX strategy

Customer experience is overtaking price and product as a key brand differentiator. In other words, the marketing team’s competitive edge is based on the experience they deliver to their customers. But that’s easier said than done. Despite recent innovations in marketing tech, brands still experience obstacles when it comes to implementing effective customer experience strategies.
Healthmartechseries.com

Orthodontic Marketing Leader Announces 3 Options for Social Media Marketing

Kaleidoscope, the leading digital marketing company for orthodontic practices announces our descriptive, illustrative journey through our new One Stop Shop’s Wheel of Services…first stop:. Marketing Technology News: Helium 10 Announces New Amazon Advertising Platform – Launches ‘Adtomic’ a Breakthrough Solution for Amazon Sellers Looking to Optimize Advertising Campaigns. SOCIAL MEDIA...
Video Gamesmartechseries.com

Azerion and Anzu Partner to Make Blended In-Game Advertising Programmatically Available to Advertisers Globally

Anzu.io, the world’s most advanced in-game advertising platform, announces a new partnership with Azerion, a leading pan-European digital gaming and monetisation platform that offers casual and social games and videos, as well as digital marketing services for both publishers and advertisers. Azerion will now offer Anzu’s market-leading blended in-game advertising solution across the world through its proprietary programmatic platform; Improve Digital, generating more than 1.6 trillion transactions per month.
Small Businesseverything-pr.com

Effective Digital Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses

Although the pandemic led to many aspects of people’s daily life being paused or completely shut down, many small businesses have started looking for ways to adapt to the new situation. Some of those small businesses found excellent digital marketing opportunities that help them stay afloat during this difficult time. Additionally, digital marketing has always been a useful and helpful way for businesses to expand their revenue and their reach.
CarsThe Drum

Cadillac drives awareness with influencer marketing

Cadillac’s brand new XT6 nameplate needed to break through the clutter in the ultra-competitive luxury crossover segment. As it launched its new crossover model, the brand needed to reach discerning, sophisticated buyers who want their vehicle to make a bold statement while providing that audience with an in-depth look at the XT6 and its advanced features. BEN used its proprietary AI technology to filter and identify prominent influencers with verified and engaged audiences that matched the target Cadillac XT6 buyer. BEN’s algorithm provided an optimized list of creators based on predicted viewership performance and content that fit the brand’s image.
Orange County, CAHouston Chronicle

SoCal Digital Marketing Unveils a New Video Detailing the Company's Recent Success With SEO, Social Media, and Pay Per Click Campaigns

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. SoCal Digital Marketing, an Orange County online marketing company, is pleased to announce a new video release on social media and YouTube describing their success with different digital marketing campaigns from search engine optimization, social media, and pay per click ad campaigns. The video can now be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmewWq_8TgU.
Softwaremartechseries.com

InRule Technology Acquires Explainable AI Software Leader, simMachines, Inc.

InRule Technology, provider of the leading decision platform for automating mission-critical business decisions, announced the acquisition of Chicago-based simMachines, Inc., the leader in explainable AI/machine learning (XAI) applications. Marketing Technology News: Alliance Develops Shared Diversity and Inclusion Goals. “In today’s market, explainable AI is essential for automating predictions and decisions...
Economymadfishdigital.com

How B2B Companies Can Leverage Paid Media For Success

Customers are making the most of their purchasing decisions online. For B2B brands, businesses are Googling, browsing, and comparing products and services that might help them solve a problem, drive growth, or gain a competitive advantage. To stand out from your own competitors, paid media is vital to growth and...
Small Businessellemarketingandevents.com

2021 Marketing Myths to Leave Behind for Your Business

As a small business, do you sometimes wonder if you even need a marketing budget? Maybe you’ve avoided the whole concept of marketing because you think it’s too complicated, too expensive, or not suitable for your business. If that’s the case, here are some 2021 marketing myths you might have...
Softwaremartechseries.com

A Few Analytics Tools That Should Be Part Of Your MarTech Stack

A Marketing Technology Stack is a set of digital tools used by digital marketers to effectively perform marketing activities across various digital platforms. Analytical tools are a set of charts, maps, and diagrams designed to collect, interpret, and present data for a wide range of applications and organizations. Here are...
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO of Umbraco

Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO of Umbraco shares some thoughts on the future of CMS platforms and what CMS providers should be keeping in mind as they innovate further:. Welcome to this martech chat. Kim, tell us more about Umbraco. We’d also love to hear a bit about your days being CEO or ‘’Chief Friend Maker’’ at Umbraco…