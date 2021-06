COVID-19 has affected us all, but a great deal of the impact has been on older adults, and especially those living in long-term care homes. Eight in 10 deaths from COVID-19 in the first wave of the pandemic in Canada came from long-term care residences. Spread of COVID-19 in these settings has proven challenging to control. Vaccines offer hope for the future and are beginning to roll out, but they are not a panacea.