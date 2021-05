A long-running conversation among county officials at board meetings, workshops and public forums these past few years has been the subject of economic development. At the core of the discussion has been how to best serve McLeod County businesses, invite new development, and grow the tax base to keep local communities vibrant. At its April 20 meeting, the McLeod County Board signaled a major step in its plan by approving the responsibilities and pay range of a county-level economic development director. A posting for the position can now be found on the county website.