The Brinton to host symposium June 12

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will present an educational symposium, "Bravery, Beauty & Sacred Power," June 12 in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery. Symposium guest panelists and speakers will place Edward Curtis in his historic time period to how Native People today perceive and react to his work. Curtis left a legacy of tens of thousands of photographs of the North American Indian Peoples and also recorded their voices and biographies over a period of thirty years. While Curtis has been praised by many for what has been described as a body of work that is hauntingly beautiful, others question the context of his work.