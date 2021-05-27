newsbreak-logo
Garfield County, OK

Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1:30 PM

poncacitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for:. Central Kay County in northern Oklahoma… Northwestern Noble County in northern Oklahoma… Southeastern Grant County in northern Oklahoma… Northeastern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma. Until 1:30 PM CDT. At 1248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located...

www.poncacitynow.com
Related
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Noble County, OKEnid News and Eagle

Resurfacing work to affect portions of I-35

Interstate 35 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane at a time for resurfacing in Perry in Noble County just north of Orlando Road (mile marker 180) and just south of U.S. 412/Cimarron Turnpike (mile marker 194A) starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through winter. According to Oklahoma Department...
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Garfield, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Garfield; Grady; Kingfisher; Logan; Major; Oklahoma; Washita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR eastern Major...western Garfield...northwestern Grady...Kingfisher...western Oklahoma southwestern Logan...southern Alfalfa...northeastern Washita Canadian...northern Caddo...eastern Custer and Blaine Counties Until midnight CDT AT 1109 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles south of Ringwood to near Okarche to near Oklahoma City, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Strong south to southwest winds of 50 to 70 mph. * WHERE...Alfalfa, Grant, Major and Garfield Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very strong winds from decaying thunderstorms will be possible across the warned area over the next couple of hours.
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major; Woods SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR central Major...northwestern Garfield...Alfalfa...southeastern Woods and Grant Counties Until 845 PM CDT AT 812 PM CDT, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms were along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Wakita to 8 miles north of Orion, moving southeast at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Noble County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NOBLE AND NORTHEASTERN PAYNE COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glencoe, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glencoe. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH