The case for reducing the national speed limit from 70mph to 50mph was made by Stephen Plowden and Mayer Hillman in 1996 and reinforced many times, including by the environmental audit committee in 2006. The prime reason has been reducing carbon emissions from petrol and diesel, but your article (‘If there’d been a hard shoulder, I’d still have my mum’: are smart motorways safe?, 22 May) sets out the safety case: reducing speeds on conventional motorways is saving more lives than are being lost on “all lane running” smart motorways.