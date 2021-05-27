Memorial Day

Spring is quite possibly my favorite time of year here on Martha’s Vineyard. You can almost taste the anticipation in the air as we all work hard to prepare the Island for another busy season, and it is a little extra-potent this year, as our winter hibernation was even more isolating than usual. Businesses are coming back to life, and each reopening announcement feels more exciting than the last. When I heard that Larsen’s Fish Market had opened for the season, I recovered my beach chairs from the basement and was off to Menemsha faster than you can say “lobster roll.” In my opinion, there are few things more Vineyard-ish than enjoying some of the freshest seafood the Island has to offer, while squishing my toes in sand and clapping as the sun goes down in Menemsha. Yes, I am a local, and I still think every Menemsha sunset is worthy of applause.