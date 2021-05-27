Mosaic Place expects to lose $250K in operating revenue this year and may need a subsidy of almost $1 million. Do you think the city should provide such a subsidy?
Given the circumstances of the pandemic, I think it is reasonable. 76 votes 41.53 %. No. The building is either viable or it isn't. 95 votes 51.91 %. The MooseJawToday.com poll is a sampling of public opinion intended solely to allow our readers to express themselves on issues of the day. Its findings may not be representative of the general population of Moose Jaw or other areas.www.moosejawtoday.com