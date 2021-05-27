Cancel
RALPH enchants fans with disco-track “Love Potion”

By Sienna Estrada
earmilk.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Girl Summer starts with disco-pop artist RALPH. With just five singles out, she’s collected hundreds of thousands of Spotify listeners, and even launched her own record label Rich Man Records last year. Talk about a girl boss. Today, RALPH shares the second single from her upcoming GRADIENCE EP called "Love Potion," with a music video to match.

earmilk.com
