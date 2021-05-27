RALPH enchants fans with disco-track “Love Potion”

Whether they’re writing about finding strength during challenging times or overcoming their greatest fears, SEVENTEEN always tries to create music that fans can relate to. In 2021, they’re keeping that energy alive with a new project that explores various forms of love. Called “Power of ‘Love,” fans will be able to see the theme throughout the group’s releases this year, including SEVENTEEN’s upcoming mini-album, Your Choice, which drops on June 18. But MINGYU and WONWOO are starting the initiative early with their first-ever sub-unit collaboration, “Bittersweet,” featuring LEE HI, on Friday, May 28. Like the title implies, the track is about the mixed emotions that come when friends find themselves in a love triangle. The stars have performed as part of SEVENTEEN’s hip-hop sub-unit since 2015, so MINGYU and WONWOO's raw, new ballad reveals a side to the duo fans are not used to.