Russian regions begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19 – RIA

New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Russian regions have started vaccinating animals against COVID-19 at veterinary clinics, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s agricultural safety watchdog as saying on Wednesday. Russia said in March it had registered the world’s first vaccine for animals against COVID-19 after tests showed it generated antibodies against the coronavirus in...

nypost.com
