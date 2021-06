The video is the status of our setup as of 8am today. Be sure to monitor the WAVE 3 Weather App for changes to the forecast/timing. And there will be changes. Steady rain will ease into the afternoon. Even a few sun breaks possible. As the moisture flow ramps up again this evening, t-storm cells will start to pop. This will not be a big blob of rain like right now, but individual cells. This means the severe t-storm risk starts to increase a bit more with damaging winds, torrential rainfall and even a brief tornado possible.