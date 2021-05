The Carmi White County baseball team pounded out 15 hits and scored 18 runs to top the Mt. Vernon, Indiana Wildcats by 11 Friday afternoon. Coach Justin Simmons’ Bulldogs allowed Mt. Vernon to stay close through 4 innings before scoring 8 in the 5th to distance themselves and run away with the victory. Junior Brodie Atteberry got the start and threw 4 and a third innings striking out 2 and walking 6. Seniors Devin Rankin and Jacob Lamont closed out the game. Junior Cal York led the offense again going 4 for 6 and driving in 3. Lamont and Rankin helped their cause with 2 RBI’s each.