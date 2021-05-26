Cancel
Health Services

Grey Highlands asked to fulfill its funding pledge to the new Markdale hospital

By Jennifer Golletz
collingwoodtoday.ca
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs construction of the new Markdale hospital progresses, project costs are beginning to pile up. “Now that the shovels have hit the ground, we're being asked for very large figures on a regular basis,” said Dave Fawcett, member of the Together Care fundraising campaign for the Markdale Hospital. Fawcett, along...

