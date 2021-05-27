Cancel
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County police officer arrested and charged with 10 counts of child porn possession

Philly Report
 23 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIB4Y_0aDgQ9fA00
(Spencer Weiner-Pool/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(PHILADELPHIA) A Bucks County police officer was arrested on child pornography charges after 10 images were linked to his email address, according to CBS 3.

Matthew Reiss has been put on administrative leave by the Hilltown Township Police Department. He had served in the department for 18 years.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office was alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 16. They were told that two images of child pornography were uploaded to a Google email account belonging to a resident in Palm, Upper Hanover Township.

Authorities said the cellphone number attached to the account belonged to Reiss.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Reiss's Google account and found 660 images, including 10 images of children under the age of 13. Chat messages were also provided to the detectives. In one of the messages, Reiss said he worked for a local government entity.

The Bucks County District Attorney said they would reevaluate all criminal cases Reiss played a role in.

Reiss is facing 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography. He posted his $75,000 bail and was released.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 7.

