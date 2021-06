The success of a clinical trial largely depends on the proper documentation of each and every event of the trial. A number of essential documents are required to be maintained for evaluation of the conduct of the trial as well as the quality of the data produced. It is important to note that all the documents produced should be compliant with the recently updated guidelines and regulations. Further, all the documents should be made and maintained in such a manner that it can easily provide an audit trail for any future investigations and even an independent observer could easily revalidate the data of a particular clinical trial. Moreover, it should be ensured that the rights, safety and confidentiality of the human subjects participating in the clinical trial are not compromised and always protected. Essential documents may be audited or inspected by quality assurance monitors or by regulatory authorities to confirm the validity of the study and the integrity of the data collected. Therefore, all the documents serve to demonstrate the compliance of the investigator, sponsor, and monitor with the standards of Good Clinical Practice (GCP).