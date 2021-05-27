Library book club Zooms for June include World War II, hummingbirds

Author and pop culture expert Caseen Gaines virtually visits the library to discuss his new book, “Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way” on Tuesday, June 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. The book is the triumphant story of the all Black Broadway musical that changed the world forever. Gaines takes the audience through the glitz and glamour of New York City during the Roaring Twenties to reveal the revolutionary impact one show had on generations of Americans, and how its legacy continues to resonate today. The book is also the account of how composers Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake, along with comedians Flournoy Miller and Aubrey Lyles, overcame poverty, racism, and violence to harness the energy of the Harlem Renaissance and produce a runaway Broadway hit that launched the careers of many of the twentieth century’s most beloved Black performers. Space is limited and registration is required. Attendees must have Zoom accounts. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the event. Books are available for purchase through elmstreetbooks.com. A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. The media sponsor is GOOD Morning Wilton. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for program details and to register.