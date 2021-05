While the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy promised a crossover of Warner Bros. properties spanning from Looney Tunes to Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network is hatching its own Space Jam mix focused on one of its flagship series. The fact is that the chain has announced that it will celebrate Father’s Day with the transmission of a new crossover movie. Is it will be called Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam. And it has been confirmed that the special will air on June 20, with a digital premiere on July 27, 2021.