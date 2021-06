In news that sounds beyond parody, West Virginia announced this week that it will offer guns, trucks, and cash as incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As announced by Governor Jim Justice on Tuesday, West Virginia residents who enter the vaccine incentive lottery will be offered a chance to win hunting rifles, shotguns, customized trucks, short vacation breaks at state parks, and hunting or fishing licenses for life. Other incentives include a chance to win a full scholarship at any higher education institution in the state. As for the top prizes, $558,000 will be awarded to one person as the second place prize, and there’s a grand prize of $1.59 million.