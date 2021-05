The Newtown Police Department will be reinstating their Child Safety Seat Program. Specially trained officers will assist caregivers once a month with installing and checking car seats. Newtown residents can contact the dispatch center to make an appointment (203) 426-5841. The occupants should be limited to only the driver and child at the time of the appointment. State law requires a rear-facing seat until 2 years of age and 30 pounds. A forward facing seat in a 5 point harness is required until at least 5 years old and 40 points. A booster seat should be used until 8 years old and 60 pounds.