Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed the private hospitals that corona patients be treated at the charges notified by the government. Recently, Jagan reviewed the response program at the Thadepalli camp office via video conference. Private hospitals were ordered to pay ten times the total sum as a fine if they charge above the notified charges for the corona treatment. He ordered that criminal charges be registered if they repeat the same.