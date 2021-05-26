AgriCulture; Funds available for disadvantaged farmers, join the Cross Country Garden Club
The American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005 will mean debt relief to disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. The notice of funding availability has been issued with payment to begin in early June. The USDA Farm Service Agency will manage the program aimed at socially disadvantaged farmers as identified by the Food, Agriculture Conservation, and Trade Act of 1990. Those who qualify could get up to 120% of their loan debt erased.www.cecildaily.com