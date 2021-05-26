Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cecil County, MD

AgriCulture; Funds available for disadvantaged farmers, join the Cross Country Garden Club

By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
Cecil Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005 will mean debt relief to disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. The notice of funding availability has been issued with payment to begin in early June. The USDA Farm Service Agency will manage the program aimed at socially disadvantaged farmers as identified by the Food, Agriculture Conservation, and Trade Act of 1990. Those who qualify could get up to 120% of their loan debt erased.

www.cecildaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Business
City
Centreville, MD
County
Cecil County, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Farming#Agricultural Research#Community Gardening#Conservation Stewardship#Csp#Eqip#The Extension Service##Farmer S Markets#Chesapeake Gold Farms#The Maryland Farm Bureau#Crow Insurance Agency#Maryland State Police#Farmers#Farm Bureau Members#Country#Usda Programs#Harvest Biomass#Government Incentives#Public Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Cecil County, MDccgov.org

Cecil County to Lift Mask Requirements

Elkton, MD: Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger issued the following statement regarding Governor Hogan’s decision to end the mask mandate. “I am pleased to say that Cecil County is ending the mask mandate as of today. While these past months have been difficult, the will of Cecil County citizens has remained strong. I encourage residents to take precautions they feel comfortable with.”
Cecil County, MDccgov.org

County Awarded Eight Grants to Expand Broadband Services

County Awarded Eight Grants to Expand Broadband Services. Elkton, MD: County Executive Danielle Hornberger announced today that Cecil County was awarded eight broadband expansion grants, totaling $605,914, from Maryland’s Existing Broadband Networks Funding Program. These grants will help fund over $1 million worth of broadband projects, in a joint effort between the State of Maryland, Cecil County, and private sector providers. The eight projects are predicted to bring internet access to more than 15% of our unserved households and businesses.