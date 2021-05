If you are interested in learning more about the benefits of bees, or would like to get into beekeeping Cecil Land Trust and Susquehanna Beekeepers Association want to help. Whether a novice, beginner or advanced, SBA is ready to help the second Saturday of each month starting May 8 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a free beekeeping class. There’s a limit of 8 people to a class so pre-registration is required.