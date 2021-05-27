Q&A With Jaxson Dart: Gatorade Player Of The Year, Relationship With Clay Helton, What USC Fans Should Expect

USC’s 2021 spring football camp has come to a close. The Trojans now move into what is essentially a month of rest before resuming strength and conditioning on a team level in June and rolling into fall camp on August 6. The annual debate raged over just how much spring ball matters, and ultimately we argued that spring ball does have a role to play but it’s more about how the team goes about its business than the what of any particular play. It’s not a big secret that the biggest transformation this program needs to trigger is a cultural one. Come the fall, USC will have all the pieces it needs to win the Pac-12 and make a run at the college football playoff. Nobody disputes that. The issue is whether Head Coach Clay Helton, his staff, and his players are willing to make the championship choices on and off the field that yield a product that matches or exceeds the sum of its part. Helton touched on this subject and many others over the course of the spring, and as part of our wrap-up of the spring we’ve picked the top ten Helton quotes from the past month of spring practice.