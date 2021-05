One of the most important gear selections you’ll make is your sunglasses – finding the right pair that offers enough protection from sun and elements while you’re on the bike or out on a run can make all the difference for training and racing. Hydrophobic lenses that don’t fog up and feature anti-scratching technology are pretty much a given with high-end glasses these days, as are high-contrast lenses that will help you see the terrain ahead. All of which makes picking a pair that much harder – here are a few hot options you’ll have to choose from this spring.