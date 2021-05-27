Barry Jenkins Honors the Legacy of His Ancestors in Moving Epic

The Underground Railroad opens with a sequence that feels like a dream. Images of a birth are interwoven with images we don’t yet have the context for — whether a nightmare or a vision of what’s to come. A woman, standing on the edge of a body of water, turns to the camera, and in voice-over we hear her say, “The first and last thing my mama gave me … was apologies.” The camera zooms in and centers on her face, so close we see the complexities in the whites of her eyes. The camera glides up to her. She stares the camera down, and it slinks away. It’s as if she is looking the viewer in the face, knowing we are watching her. It’s an affirmation that this will be her story. It’s a stunning and poetic sequence yet one tinged with sadness.