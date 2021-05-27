VACANCY NOTICE FOR 2021-2022 D...

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Village of Unadilla, Otsego County, New York, on the 8th day of April, 2021, and the validity of the obligation authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligation was authorized for an object or purpose for which the Village is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this Notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit, or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this Notice, or such obligation was authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. A complete copy of the resolution summarized below is available for public inspection during business hours at the Village Clerk s Office, 193 Main Street, Unadilla, NY, for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice. Dated: May 11, 2021Clarissa R. Riker, Village Clerk SUMMARY: Resolution authorizing the issuance of Serial Bonds, Statutory Installment Bond, and/or a Bond Anticipation Note not to exceed Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($250,000.00) to finance the purchase of a Fire Truck and related equipment. Period of Probable Usefulness: 20 years Maturity Date: No more than 10 years from date of issuance.