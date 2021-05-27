VACANCY NOTICE FOR 2021-2022 D...

newsbreak-logo
VACANCY NOTICE FOR 2021-2022 Deputy Treasurer, Competitive Civil Service Location: Gilbertsville-Mount Upton CSD Terms of Employment: 30 Hrs/week Responsible To: District Treasurer Salary: Per Terms Benefits: Health/dental insurance, paid sick/personal and vacation days Responsibilities: Preparation of purchase orders, accounts payable, payroll and related paperwork, monthly bank reconciliations and other various duties as needed. Start Date: August 1, 2021 To Apply: Send letter of application to: Mrs. Annette D. Hammond, Superintendent Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School 693 State Highway 51 Gilbertsville, NY 13776-1104 www.gmucsd.org.

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTIC...

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Village of Unadilla, Otsego County, New York, on the 8th day of April, 2021, and the validity of the obligation authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligation was authorized for an object or purpose for which the Village is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this Notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit, or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this Notice, or such obligation was authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. A complete copy of the resolution summarized below is available for public inspection during business hours at the Village Clerk s Office, 193 Main Street, Unadilla, NY, for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice. Dated: May 11, 2021Clarissa R. Riker, Village Clerk SUMMARY: Resolution authorizing the issuance of Serial Bonds, Statutory Installment Bond, and/or a Bond Anticipation Note not to exceed Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($250,000.00) to finance the purchase of a Fire Truck and related equipment. Period of Probable Usefulness: 20 years Maturity Date: No more than 10 years from date of issuance.
Otsego preps for hiring

Otsego County’s legislators began an in-depth look at crafting the county administrator position at a special all board workshop Monday, May 10. The 14 board members listened and asked questions during a two-hour meeting as County Attorney Ellen Coccoma reiterated to them the details of the local law they passed in 2019 to establish the position and several experts on local governments that are using a county administrator gave their tips and suggestions.
Focus different for 2021

Otsego County’s tourism efforts are being refocused on outdoor activities, fall weddings and vaccinated out-of-state residents, according to a presentation given to the Otsego County Board of Representatives at its May meeting. Harrington addressed the Representatives at their meeting, which was held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic, on...
Notice of Formation of a NY Li...

Notice of Formation of a NY Limited Liability Company. Name: FUZZY GRAPHICS, LLC. Articles of Organization filing date with Secretary of State (SSNY) was 03/24/21. Office location: OTSEGO County. SSNY has been designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served and SSNY shall mail copy of process to 43 North Street, Edmeston, NY 13335. Purpose is to engage in any and all business activities permitted under NYS laws.
NOTICE OF SALE, SUPREME COURT ...

NOTICE OF SALE, SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF OTSEGO, NEW YORK LAND&LAKES DEVELOPMENT, LLC, Plaintiff, Against EUNICE GLEATON-BRACEY, Index No.: EF2020-186, Defendant. Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale, duly entered in the Otsego County Clerk s Office on May 5, 2021, I, the undersigned Referee, will sell at public auction at the main entrance of the Otsego County Office Building, in the Village of Cooperstown, County of Otsego, State of New York on June 10, 2021 at 9:00AM, premises known as Lot No. 8 Hawk Feather Farm, Mooretown Road, Pittsfield, New York 13411, and described as follows: ALL that piece or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the Town of Pittsfield, County of Otsego and State of New York, known on the tax maps of the Otsego County Treasurer as Section 171.00, Block 2, and Lot 8.00. The approximate amount of the current Judgment lien is $11,074.83 plus interest and costs. The premises will be sold subject to provisions of the aforesaid Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale; Index # EF2020-186. Per the 6th Judicial District Foreclosure Auction Plan, all persons are hereby notified that the aforementioned auction will be conducted in a manner that reduces the risk of transmission of Covid-19. Please take notice that all persons attending the auction are required to wear face masks that cover both their mouth and nose and are required to observe social distancing. Adherence to these requirements is a condition of participation in the auction. For sale information, please visit Auction.com at www.Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832 Bridget M. Talerico, Esq., Referee, 9 Morgan Lane, New Hartford, NY 13413, Dated: 5/5/21.
TOWN OF OTSEGO NOTICE OF COMPL...

TOWN OF OTSEGO NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL Notice is hereby given that the Town of Otsego, County of Otsego has completed the tentative assessment roll for the current year. From May 1 to May 31 the assessment rollmay be seen by appointment only at the Town Clerk's Office during regular business hours. It may also be viewed on the Real Property Department section of the Otsego County website. The Assessor will be remotely in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll on: Wednesday May 5 4pm to 8pm Saturday May 8 9am to 1pm Wednesday May 12 9am to 1pm Wednesday May 19 9am to 1pm The Board of Assesment Review is tentatively set to meet at the Otsego Town Hall on June 1, 2021, from 4pm - 8pm to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments on the application of any person believeing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is avaialble at www.tax.ny.gov. Please have your form filed with the Town before 5pm Friday May 28th, 2021. Please call either the Town Hall of the Assessor prior to coming to any meeting at Town Hall. Dated: May 3, 2021 Richard Maxwell, Town Assessor Town Hall, PO Box 183, 811 Co Rd 26 Fly Creek 13337, NY Phone: 978-771-3016.
Public Meetings: Tuesday-Wednesday, May 11-12, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave. Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education annual meeting, 6:30 p.m. Cooperstown Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board, 5 p.m., via Zoom. Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town...
Chenango County Sheriff Named to Top NYS Position

We are blessed in our Tri-County listening area to have three dedicated and highly professional sheriff's at the head of each county's law enforcement agency. We are very lucky to have such dedicated administrators as Sheriff Richard Devlin (Otsego County), Sheriff Craig DuMond (Delaware County) and Sheriff Ernest Cutting (Chenango County) operating on behalf of the citizens of each of our counties,.
Opportunities for Otsego Helpi...

Opportunities for Otsego Helping People Changing Lives Join Our Team of Dedicated and Caring Professionals EHAP Residential Supervisor Building Healthy Families Resource Specialist Residential Associates FT Head Start positions with school breaks and summers off Family Partner Assistant Teacher Center Associate Food Service Associate OFO is a family-oriented organization offering competitive wages, excellent benefits&opportunities for professional growth. For an application, submission instructions, benefit package summary&descriptions of all employment openings, visit www.ofoinc.org EOE The leader in developing innovative solutions to promote healthy lives, thriving families, and caring communities since 1966.
Public Meetings: Saturday-Tuesday, May 8-11, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Cooperstown Village Parks Committee, 3 p.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St. Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, budget hearing, 7 p.m., high school auditorium. Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.